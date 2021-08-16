Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Cut to C$6.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHE.UN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.50 target price (down previously from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.53.

TSE CHE.UN opened at C$6.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The firm has a market cap of C$650.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.84.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

