Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Purchases $70,200.00 in Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Jeffrey B. Streeter bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey B. Streeter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Jeffrey B. Streeter bought 1,500 shares of Chemung Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $68,910.00.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $46.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $47.93.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 26.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chemung Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chemung Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chemung Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Chemung Financial by 84.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Chemung Financial by 27.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

