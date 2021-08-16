Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $147.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE CPK traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.95. 26,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,233. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $72.89 and a 12-month high of $132.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.32.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.