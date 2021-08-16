CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A)

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$234.00 target price on the stock.

CTC.A has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$220.33.

Shares of TSE:CTC.A opened at C$198.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$195.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.11, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of C$122.81 and a twelve month high of C$213.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21.

In other news, Director Diana Leslie Chant acquired 250 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$195.92 per share, with a total value of C$48,980.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$483,927.34.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

