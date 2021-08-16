Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives $13.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS:CPXGF opened at $12.75 on Friday. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

