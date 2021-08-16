Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 77,603 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 110.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,603 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,925,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,552,000 after buying an additional 59,821,318 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,900,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 818,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,310,000 after purchasing an additional 546,065 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,523,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,298,000 after acquiring an additional 397,081 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 253.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 52,198 shares during the period.

Shares of BBJP opened at $57.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.95.

