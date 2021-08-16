Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 105,678 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 200.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,678 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.