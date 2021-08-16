Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 132,049 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 410.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,229 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 132,049 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.37% of First Foundation worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Foundation by 690.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in First Foundation by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Foundation by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.53.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. Analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFWM. B. Riley increased their target price on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,567 shares of company stock valued at $755,176 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

