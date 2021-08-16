Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 12,141 Shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 240,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,141 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inozyme Pharma were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INZY. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,964,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 813,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 230,932 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 341,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 127,116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INZY stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $375.75 million and a PE ratio of -3.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $31.65.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inozyme Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

