Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 461,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.56% of 890 5th Avenue Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFA. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

ENFA opened at $9.87 on Monday. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

