Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 2.5% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.73. The stock had a trading volume of 570,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,084,379. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $145.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

