Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37. The firm has a market cap of $148.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.