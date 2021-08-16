Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lessened its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,055 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.02. 384,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,079,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

