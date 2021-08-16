Clever DeFi (CLVA) Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 51.1% lower against the dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $386,470.74 and approximately $940.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00054175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00133315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00157149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,167.89 or 0.99914627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.12 or 0.00907046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.63 or 0.06837949 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 957,640 coins and its circulating supply is 946,875 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

