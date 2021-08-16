CloakCoin Price Up 137.5% Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 137.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $14,181.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006202 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001154 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00038943 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00033243 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,680,627 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

