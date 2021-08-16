CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will post sales of $47.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.10 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $41.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year sales of $187.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $189.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $193.55 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $196.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial in the first quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CNB Financial in the second quarter worth $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the second quarter valued at $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $423.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

