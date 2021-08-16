Coca-Cola HBC’s (CCHGY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

CCHGY traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.28. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

