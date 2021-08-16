Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $202,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $72.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.69.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on CCOI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,583 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

