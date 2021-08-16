Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,993 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,194 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up approximately 1.7% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $17,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,816 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $232,356,000 after purchasing an additional 118,156 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 94,403 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,410 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,369 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.17. 50,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.