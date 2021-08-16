CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of CohBar in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CohBar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Shares of CWBR stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that CohBar will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CohBar by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CohBar by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CohBar by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in CohBar in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CohBar by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,832 shares during the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

