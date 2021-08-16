Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

PSF stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.04. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

