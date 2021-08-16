Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Holdings Boosted by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,813 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.44% of Cohu worth $25,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1,258.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COHU shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

In other news, Director Yon Jorden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $92,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William Bendush sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,320.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,235,500 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohu stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.99. 19,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,928. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.78. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.36.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

