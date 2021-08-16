Colliers Securities Comments on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGLX)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EGLX. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enthusiast Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. Enthusiast Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.46. The company has a market cap of $567.72 million and a P/E ratio of -15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLX. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

