Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in Comcast by 15.7% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 27,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,993 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Comcast by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,738 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,962,527 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $111,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $59.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.67. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

