Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. United Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 112,825 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $1,432,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,667,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.67. The firm has a market cap of $271.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

