Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Community Bankers Trust has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESXB opened at $11.03 on Monday. Community Bankers Trust has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

