Comparing Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A Chewy -0.08% N/A -0.37%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dingdong (Cayman) and Chewy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 0 0 3 0 3.00 Chewy 1 6 13 0 2.60

Dingdong (Cayman) currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.68%. Chewy has a consensus target price of $100.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.68%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than Chewy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Chewy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chewy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Chewy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chewy $7.15 billion 5.34 -$92.49 million ($0.23) -399.04

Dingdong (Cayman) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chewy.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc. engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

