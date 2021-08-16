Comparing Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) & PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) and Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get PLBY Group alerts:

This table compares PLBY Group and Winmark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLBY Group N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A Winmark $46.29 million 15.77 $29.82 million N/A N/A

Winmark has higher revenue and earnings than PLBY Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PLBY Group and Winmark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLBY Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Winmark 0 0 0 0 N/A

PLBY Group presently has a consensus target price of $49.75, indicating a potential upside of 109.74%. Given PLBY Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Winmark.

Profitability

This table compares PLBY Group and Winmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLBY Group N/A N/A N/A Winmark 49.06% -312.07% 114.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.6% of PLBY Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Winmark shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Winmark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Winmark beats PLBY Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. The company offers its products under its flagship brand, Playboy. It owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as yandy.com, loversstores.com, pleasureforall.com, and playboy.com; and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses content for programming on Playboy television; trademarks under multi-year arrangements with consumer products, online gaming, and location-based entertainment businesses; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing. The Franchising segment involves in the value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade and consign merchandise as well as provides strategic consulting services related to franchising. The Leasing segment includes Winmark Capital Corp. and Wirth Business Credit, Inc. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.