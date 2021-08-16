Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Issues Earnings Results

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) issued its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of CMP opened at $68.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMP. CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

