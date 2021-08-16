Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMG. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$3.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$309.90 million and a PE ratio of 14.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.83.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.80 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.2493842 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.63%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

