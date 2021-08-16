Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Stock Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.80% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. lowered their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $26.46 on Monday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $689.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

