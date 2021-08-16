Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,122 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

VEA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.54. 196,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,589,429. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

