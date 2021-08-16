ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) PT Lowered to $15.00

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WISH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ContextLogic from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair cut ContextLogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.64.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a PE ratio of -1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.84. ContextLogic has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $32.85.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $27,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,320.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,094,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,849,181 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ContextLogic by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ContextLogic by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in ContextLogic by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,253,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,215,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

