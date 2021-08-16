ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ContraFect.

Get ContraFect alerts:

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:CFRX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.48. 3,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,252. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oracle Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 826.3% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,836 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth $2,400,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,297,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContraFect (CFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.