Contrasting 10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC) & Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition (NASDAQ:VCVC) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commercial Vehicle Group 1.50% 24.12% 5.13% 10X Capital Venture Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

53.9% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commercial Vehicle Group and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commercial Vehicle Group $717.70 million 0.43 -$37.05 million ($0.06) -156.50 10X Capital Venture Acquisition N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A

10X Capital Venture Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Commercial Vehicle Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Commercial Vehicle Group and 10X Capital Venture Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 10X Capital Venture Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Commercial Vehicle Group currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.04%. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.52%. Given Commercial Vehicle Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Commercial Vehicle Group is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats 10X Capital Venture Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial and other vehicles; and panel assemblies. It also offers electro-mechanical assemblies, such as box builds, complex automated and robotic assemblies, and large multi-cabinet control cabinets with power distribution and cabling; vinyl or cloth-covered appliquÃ©s, armrests, map pocket compartments, and sound-reducing insulations; instrument panels; and plastics decorating and finishing products. In addition, this segment provides cab structures; design products, including armrests, grab handles, storage systems, floor coverings, floor mats, sleeper bunks, headliners, wall panels, and privacy curtains; and mirrors, wipers, and controls used in commercial, military and specialty recreational vehicles. The Global Seating segment offers seats and seating systems, such as mechanical and air suspension, static and military seats, and bus, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks (MD/HD trucks); office seating products; and seats, parts, and components for the aftermarket. The company supplies its products and systems for the commercial vehicle market comprising the MD/HD truck market; and MD/HD truck, bus, construction, mining, agricultural, military, industrial, municipal, off-road recreational, and specialty vehicle markets. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.