Contrasting Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ecovyst and Asahi Kasei, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 0 0 0 N/A Asahi Kasei 0 1 0 1 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ecovyst and Asahi Kasei’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.60 -$278.77 million $1.00 12.91 Asahi Kasei $19.87 billion 0.76 $749.82 million $1.45 14.97

Asahi Kasei has higher revenue and earnings than Ecovyst. Ecovyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asahi Kasei, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Ecovyst shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asahi Kasei has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and Asahi Kasei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83% Asahi Kasei 5.02% 9.08% 4.55%

Summary

Asahi Kasei beats Ecovyst on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals. The Homes segment includes “”Long Life Home”” products and also provides remodeling, real estate, and urban redevelopment. The Health Care segment includes pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents. The Others segment includes engineering, employment agency and temporary staffing services. The company was founded on May 21, 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

