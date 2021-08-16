Contrasting LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) & Lufax (NYSE:LU)

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) and Lufax (NYSE:LU) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of LM Funding America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LM Funding America and Lufax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 0 0 0 N/A Lufax 1 3 8 0 2.58

Lufax has a consensus price target of $15.85, suggesting a potential upside of 104.29%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LM Funding America and Lufax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $1.26 million 20.32 -$4.04 million N/A N/A Lufax $7.98 billion 2.40 $1.79 billion $0.95 8.17

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America 80.47% -29.59% -27.76% Lufax 26.34% 18.61% 5.82%

Summary

Lufax beats LM Funding America on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc. is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments. LM Funding America was founded by Carollinn Gould on January 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

