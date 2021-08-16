Contrasting PLDT (NYSE:PHI) & Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

PLDT has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PLDT and Internet Gold – Golden Lines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLDT 0 0 2 0 3.00 Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PLDT and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLDT $3.75 billion 1.44 $490.54 million $2.59 9.68 Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion 0.00 -$191.00 million N/A N/A

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Profitability

This table compares PLDT and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLDT 13.13% 25.25% 5.15% Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PLDT beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc. operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions. It also provides information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. In addition, the company offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services; and full-services customer rewards and loyalty programs. Further, it sells Wi-Fi access equipment; and distributes Filipino channels and content. As of December 31, 2020, it had 72,933,839 mobile broadband subscribers; 3,042,815 fixed line subscribers; and 3,090,118 fixed wireless broadband subscribers. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

