Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Shares Gap Down to $9.77

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.77, but opened at $9.43. Convey Holding Parent shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 1,963 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNVY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.88 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.64.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen C. Farrell purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Also, EVP Kyle Stern purchased 38,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $508,531.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $5,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $4,522,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $4,268,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $2,845,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the second quarter worth about $2,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile (NYSE:CNVY)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

