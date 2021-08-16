Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 138.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Shares of CRBP opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,462,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after buying an additional 1,658,273 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 364,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 244,976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

