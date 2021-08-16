Cordasco Financial Network Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cordasco Financial Network lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in CVS Health by 792.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 53.1% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, increased their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.29. The stock had a trading volume of 350,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,908. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.12.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.