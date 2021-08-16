Cordasco Financial Network Has $46.86 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 32.6% of Cordasco Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $46,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after purchasing an additional 284,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,597 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,228,000 after buying an additional 78,122 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after purchasing an additional 246,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter.

IWB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.10. 64,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,389. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $251.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.88.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

