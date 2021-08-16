Cordasco Financial Network Invests $29,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554,932 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,290,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,386,064,000 after buying an additional 104,038 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,732,879,000 after buying an additional 213,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,094,000 after buying an additional 110,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,261,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,974,000 after acquiring an additional 180,200 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

CP traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,339. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

