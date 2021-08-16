Cordasco Financial Network Reduces Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cordasco Financial Network lowered its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.0% of Cordasco Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $281.26. The company had a trading volume of 33,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,594. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.07.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

