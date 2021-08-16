Cordasco Financial Network Sells 125 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cordasco Financial Network cut its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Cigna were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.16.

NYSE:CI traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.26. The stock had a trading volume of 48,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

