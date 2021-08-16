Cordasco Financial Network Sells 164 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cordasco Financial Network lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Chevron were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 9.4% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 65,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 18.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.9% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 17.0% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $100.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333,576. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

