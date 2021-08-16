Cordasco Financial Network Sells 542 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cordasco Financial Network trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Cordasco Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.36. 3,662,069 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

