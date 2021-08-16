Cordasco Financial Network Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cordasco Financial Network reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.6% of Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,662,069 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75.

