Cormark Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) – Cormark boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Shawcor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$279.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$276.66 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Shawcor to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shawcor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.21.

TSE SCL opened at C$4.93 on Monday. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$1.95 and a 1-year high of C$7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$347.32 million and a P/E ratio of -23.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.59.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.