Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zuora by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 75,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.73. 24,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $141,531.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,618.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $266,755.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,554 shares of company stock valued at $877,751. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

